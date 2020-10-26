Samsung Researchers Create World's Sharpest OLED Display Pixabay/PA

A team of researchers from Samsung and Stanford University have blown today’s phone screens out of the water by creating a 10,000PPI OLED display.

The ultra-high pixel density of the display is able to produce some of the most realistic images available. Putting it another way, a phone with a 32K display would only manage about 6,000PPI.

Advert

A press release published by Stanford explains that the display is a new type of ‘metaphotonic’ OLED technology, and was created by researchers using film to beam white light between reflective layers to create a ‘metasurface’, which allows specific colours to resonate through pixels without damaging the brightness like some white OLED displays found on TVs.

PA Images

Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem like the super-screen will be coming to smartphones any time soon. The researchers say that 10,000PPI is way too powerful for regular consumer products. For comparison, Nvidia’s RTX 3090 graphics cards max out at 275PPI on a 32-inch 8K monitor.

Android Authority has noted that the best quality phone display is currently found on Sony’s Xperia 1 II, which boasts a 4K screen offering 643PPI. And even if you could somehow pack that much power into a 6.5-inch device, the power it demanded would require your phone to be more or less constantly on charge.

Advert

A more likely home for the tech is Virtual Reality headsets – and even that would be a considerable jump, with current high-end VR headsets like the Oculus Quest 2 currently offering only around 800PPI. A pixel density of 10,000PPI would be brighter, and provide better colour accuracy than existing headsets, and would even be more cost effective to produce.

Samsung / Stanford University

The Samsung Advanced Institute of Technology in South Korea collaborated on the research with a Stanford team working on creating ultra-thin solar panels using similar technology.

Mark Brongersma, a materials science professor at Stanford working on the display, said:

Advert

We’ve taken advantage of the fact that, on the nanoscale, light can flow around objects like water Our designs worked really well for solar cells and now we have a chance to impact next generation displays

The team has created a number of mini proof-of-concept pixels demonstrating the technology, and Samsung is currently working on ways to develop the technology into an actual product.

Could this be the technology that finally launches VR gaming into the mainstream?