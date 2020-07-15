Samsung Wants To Introduce ‘Next Generation’ 6G By 2028

While 5G commercialization is still in its initial stage, it’s never too early to start preparing for 6G because it typically takes around 10 years from the start of research to commercialization of a new generation of communications technology.

We’ve already launched the research and development of 6G technologies by building upon the experience and ability we have accumulated from working on multiple generations of communications technology, including 5G.

Going forward, we are committed to leading the standardization of 6G in collaboration with various stakeholders across industry, academia and government fields.