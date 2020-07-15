Samsung Wants To Introduce ‘Next Generation’ 6G By 2028
While some people are still trying to wrap their heads around the concept of 5G, Samsung is busy focusing on the upgrade to 6G.
I don’t know about you, but it seems like all 5G has done since its inception is spark conspiracy theories about how it’s affecting the planet, our health and our minds.
Text messages aren’t sending? It must be because of 5G. Feeling a bit under the weather? 5G. Starting to question life itself? There’s only one explanation: 5G. For clarity: it’s not.
To be honest, amid all the speculation and rumours, the actual benefits of 5G appear to have got lost, but there’s probably not much point trying to figure them out because Samsung is confident we’ll be using 6G before we know it.
The company outlined its vision for 6G, or ‘the next generation communication system’, in a paper released yesterday, July 14. In it, Samsung expressed its hopes to ‘bring the next hyper-connected experience to every corner of life.’
While 5G technology could allow the user to download a full movie in a couple of seconds, 6G will apparently take things to a whole new level in the form of holograms and ‘truly immersive extended reality’.
Samsung Research, the advanced R&D hub within Samsung Electronics’ SET Business, founded its Advanced Communications Research Center in May of last year, before many of us even became aware of 5G.
Sunghyun Choi, Head of the Advanced Communications Research Center, expressed the company’s desire to get a jump on things, saying:
While 5G commercialization is still in its initial stage, it’s never too early to start preparing for 6G because it typically takes around 10 years from the start of research to commercialization of a new generation of communications technology.
We’ve already launched the research and development of 6G technologies by building upon the experience and ability we have accumulated from working on multiple generations of communications technology, including 5G.
Going forward, we are committed to leading the standardization of 6G in collaboration with various stakeholders across industry, academia and government fields.
The company expects the completion of the 6G ‘standard’ to happen as early as 2028, with mass commercialisation occurring around 2030. Samsung stated the main users of the technology will be ‘both humans and machines’, which, let’s be honest, sounds pretty ominous. Maybe we should leave the machines on 5G, just so they don’t get too power-hungry.
6G will be characterised by the ‘provision of advanced services’, including ‘truly immersive extended reality (XR), high-fidelity mobile hologram and digital replica.’ It will have a peak data rate of 1,000 Gbps (gigabits per second), compared to the 100Mbps we have with 4G.
With the amount of (largely unfounded) concern surrounding 5G, I can only imagine the chaos that 6G will cause. On the bright side, at least Netflix shouldn’t lag anymore.
