Samsung Teams Up With K-Pop Band BTS For Special Edition Galaxy S20 Plus Samsung

After collaborations with Batman, Iron Man and even The Matrix, Samsung has teamed up with K-Pop sensation BTS for its new Galaxy S20 Plus.

Fans have been clambering for an official reveal after tidbits and leaks in recent months. BTS has worked with Samsung in the past, but this time is far more exciting: revealing the Galaxy S20 Plus BTS Edition.

It’s an absolutely stunning version of the monster flagship, re-envisioned with iridescent purple in addition to BTS logos and iconography on the back of the phone. Samsung describe it as ‘the smartphone that breaks all the rules uniting with the global phenomenon that’s changing the world’.

BTS Samsung Phone 2 Samsung

The official name of the colour is Haze Purple; however, Samsung is keen to note that ‘beauty isn’t only skin deep’.

The special edition – presented in a uniquely designed box – will include BTS-inspired Android themes, ‘live wallpaper, seven collectible BTS photo cards, unique stickers, an inspiring lock screen and more… members of the A.R.M.Y. will not want to miss out on this one-of-a-kind collaboration’.

BTS Samsung Phone 4 Samsung

Then there’s the Galaxy Buds Plus BTS Edition, a purely cosmetic alteration of the standard earbuds which will be available separately or bundled alongside the phone.

If you pre-order both items, not only will you receive two BTS posters, but you’ll get a 50% discount on the earbuds and a free Wireless Charging Pad Slim – BTS-themed with purple colouring, obviously.

Now for the question on everyone’s lips: how much will this huge package of K-Pop tech goodies cost? Well, we don’t actually know yet – currently, the new products are still in the reservation stage, ahead of pre-orders opening up on June 19 on Samsung’s official website.

BTS Samsung Buds Samsung

Let’s look at the standard phone: the S20 Plus, from Samsung’s UK site, costs £999.99 straight-up. The Galaxy Buds Plus come in at £159.99.

Now, considering this is a super-special edition, with extra bits and bobs, a sensible estimate for the whole package would be upwards of £1,200.

BTS Samsung Phone 3 Samsung

However, Brits should take all this exciting BTS merch with a pinch of salt. While the new products go live for pre-orders on June 19 on Samsung’s US website, before becoming available for purchase there and on Amazon on July 9 – the seventh anniversary of BTS’s A.R.M.Y. – there’s no news on whether it’ll be available in other markets.

For US readers, you can reserve the BTS editions of the Galaxy S20 Plus and Galaxy Buds Plus here. Go go!