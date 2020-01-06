Samsung Unveils 292-Inch TV Called The Wall At Gadget Show
Get your pals, beers and FIFA: Samsung has unveiled their 292-inch TV, aptly called The Wall.
Big TVs are commonplace in households nowadays. Smart technology has seen the advent of (relatively) affordable, high-quality home-viewing soar, with curved tellies invading domestic life across the world.
However, we’re in uncharted waters with The Wall, redefining ‘home cinema’ forever. 292 inches (that’s 24ft or 7.4 metres) of 8K, pristine goodness – what an absolute dream.
Samsung has fancied themselves as a bit of a pioneer of the big telly in the past year. The Wall is more of a concept than just one product: a 219-inch version was initially revealed early last year, but the company has truly unleashed the beast at CES 2020.
Just imagine loading the PS4 up on this bad boy for a game of Red Dead Redemption 2, or popping on the likes of Dunkirk or Blade Runner 2049? Colour me very interested.
Samsung have created this technological monster with MicroLED technology – essentially made up of small LED building blocks which piece together to create a dazzling screen. The attractive prospect: with this tech, if we’re talking screen size, the limit does not exist.
An earlier statement from Samsung explains:
These transformative TV displays are made up of individual modules of self-emissive Micro LEDs, featuring millions of inorganic red, green and blue microscopic LED chips that emit their own light to produce brilliant colours on screen.
The Wall takes personalisation to the next level, with modular panels that consumers can position in any size or shape to meet their needs. These next-generation modular Micro LED displays harness self-emitting technology to create elegant, efficient and powerful screens that are liberated from the limitations of existing technologies.
Samsung’s CES line-up shattered the conference, staggering onlookers with an 8K showcase the likes of which tech-lovers weren’t prepared for, offering 88, 93, 110 and 150-inch screens in addition to the 75, 146, 219 and 292-inch options also available.
Joe Stinziano, Head of Consumer Electronics Business at Samsung Electronics America, said in a statement:
8K resolution has the potential to transform our industry. Screens over 75″ are the fastest growing segment in the market, and that segment is where 8K resolution matters the most.
Our 2020 8K lineup demonstrates the power of this potential. Its unprecedented immersive capabilities and unparalleled smart features empower consumers to pursue their passions more simply and more comprehensively than ever before.
I know what you’re wondering: just how much is the bloody thing? Well, in two words, it’s f*cking expensive.
Samsung’s 98-inch flagship telly costs a whopping £69,999 – so industry estimates have the 292-inch Wall at more than £100,000. Crikey.
