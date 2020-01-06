Samsung Unveils 292-Inch TV Called The Wall At Gadget Show

These transformative TV displays are made up of individual modules of self-emissive Micro LEDs, featuring millions of inorganic red, green and blue microscopic LED chips that emit their own light to produce brilliant colours on screen.

The Wall takes personalisation to the next level, with modular panels that consumers can position in any size or shape to meet their needs. These next-generation modular Micro LED displays harness self-emitting technology to create elegant, efficient and powerful screens that are liberated from the limitations of existing technologies.