Samsung Unveils Its New Galaxy Z Flip 5G
Samsung has just unveiled its brand new, foldable Galaxy Z Flip 5G phone with ‘lightening fast speeds’, but it’ll set you back an eye-watering $1,449.99.
The flashy device comes in a compact form that can be folded into the size of the palm of your hand, which Samsung says will make it ‘easier than ever to stay connected with followers, friends and family’.
It comes in two colours: mystic grey and mystic bronze, both of which are encased in glass with a haze finish, to minimise the effect of fingerprints.
While the Galaxy Flip first came out back in February of this year, consumers can now enjoy the technology with ‘lightening fast speeds of 5G’.
Dr. TM Roh, president and head of mobile communications business, Samsung Electronics, said in a statement:
At Samsung, we continue to put the power of 5G in millions of consumers’ hands. We continually demonstrate our commitment to make 5G more accessible to more people.
We are excited to bring next-generation speed and connectivity to the Galaxy Z Flip which further expands our portfolio of 5G devices, empowering consumers with meaningful experiences to help them do more of what they love.
The latest model has improved flex mode, which means that when the device is free-standing, the display automatically splits into two 4-inch screens so you can view content on the top half of the display, and control on the bottom half.
You can now stream YouTube on flex mode and the camera update has made it even easier to shoot higher and lower angles with the Galaxy Z Flip.
