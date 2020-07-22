unilad
Advert
Advert
Advert
Advert

Samsung Unveils Its New Galaxy Z Flip 5G

by : Emma Rosemurgey on : 22 Jul 2020 14:44
Samsung Unveils Its New Galaxy Z Flip 5GSamsung Unveils Its New Galaxy Z Flip 5GSamsung

Samsung has just unveiled its brand new, foldable Galaxy Z Flip 5G phone with ‘lightening fast speeds’, but it’ll set you back an eye-watering $1,449.99.

Advert

The flashy device comes in a compact form that can be folded into the size of the palm of your hand, which Samsung says will make it ‘easier than ever to stay connected with followers, friends and family’.

It comes in two colours: mystic grey and mystic bronze, both of which are encased in glass with a haze finish, to minimise the effect of fingerprints.

Samsung Unveils Its New Galaxy Z Flip 5GSamsung Unveils Its New Galaxy Z Flip 5GSamsung

While the Galaxy Flip first came out back in February of this year, consumers can now enjoy the technology with ‘lightening fast speeds of 5G’.

Advert

Dr. TM Roh, president and head of mobile communications business, Samsung Electronics, said in a statement:

At Samsung, we continue to put the power of 5G in millions of consumers’ hands. We continually demonstrate our commitment to make 5G more accessible to more people.

We are excited to bring next-generation speed and connectivity to the Galaxy Z Flip which further expands our portfolio of 5G devices, empowering consumers with meaningful experiences to help them do more of what they love.

The latest model has improved flex mode, which means that when the device is free-standing, the display automatically splits into two 4-inch screens so you can view content on the top half of the display, and control on the bottom half.

You can now stream YouTube on flex mode and the camera update has made it even easier to shoot higher and lower angles with the Galaxy Z Flip.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Emma Rosemurgey

Emma Rosemurgey is an NCTJ trained Journalist who started her career by producing The Royal Rosemurgey newspaper in 2004, which kept her family up to date with the goings on of her sleepy north east village. She graduated from the University of Central Lancashire in Preston and started her career in regional newspapers before joining Tyla (formerly Pretty 52) in 2017, and progressing onto UNILAD in 2019.

Topics: Technology, 5G, Foldable Phone, Galaxy Z Flip 5G, Now, Samsung

Credits

Samsung

  1. Samsung

    Introducing Galaxy Z Flip 5G: Express Yourself with a Stylish, 5G-Enabled Foldable Smartphone

 