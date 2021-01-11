Samsung Unveils Robots That Will Clean Your House And Pour Your Wine Samsung

Samsung held its annual CES press conference today, giving us a taste of what we can expect. The short version? Lots of AI, and robot butlers.

The South Korean tech giant unveiled not one, not two, but three new robot assistants at the virtual event, and unlike many of the innovative designs that make their debut at CES, one of them will even be available for sale this year.

Samsung’s latest futuristic robot offerings include the ‘Bot Care’, a personal assistant that can learn your schedule and daily habits, and the ‘Bot Handy’, which is more of a household helper.

The voice activated Bot Care has a few different uses, including automatically scheduling and providing reminders, while also reportedly acting as a roving video call device (a bit like Facebook’s portal). Meanwhile, Bot Handy is built around using AI to pick up objects, enabling it to perform household chores like loading a dishwasher or cleaning up spillages. Samsung says this AI technology allows Bot Handy to determine what materials different objects are made out of, and claims that it’s capable of doing even delicate tasks like pouring a glass of wine.

There’s no word on when we might be able to expect to see these two Bots out and about in the world, but there’s one robot that the company is ready to release. The JetBot 90 AI Plus is a vacuum cleaning robot, and after packing it with a few extra smart features, Samsung revealed that it’s set to go on sale in the United States in the first half of this year.

On the face of it, the JetBot looks like your standard robot hoover, but according to Samsung, this newest version benefits from a host of object recognition technology – including Lidar and 3D sensors – enabling it to cut a path through your house and avoid any loose objects or cables that you don’t want it to hoover up.

But that’s not it. The JetBot also has a side gig as a home monitoring device, thanks to an inbuilt camera that essentially gives users their very own robot security guard.

In a press release, Sebastian Seung, President and Head of Samsung Research, said of the new robots:

Our innovations are designed to provide more personal and more intuitive experiences that express your personality. We’re hard at work to bring you next-generation innovation, with AI as the core enabler, for your better tomorrow.

There’s no word yet as to the price or exact release date of the JetBot, but it looks like Samsung is confident that we’ll all be welcoming new robots friends into our lives in the not too distant future.