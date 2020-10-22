Samsung Will Automatically Block Spam Calls Through Smart Call Feature Samsung

There’s nothing more annoying than picking up the phone to a robot that asks about your recent car history, but this could be a thing of the past with the new Samsung phones.

Samsung is joining forces with Hiya to enable users to avoid robotic and spam phone calls with a new feature dubbed ‘Smart Call’. This can identify and intercept spam calls before the phone begins to ring, and Samsung owners will be able to use the real-time technology by changing their settings.

Advert

To use the feature, all owners of a new Samsung have to do is visit their call settings and enable ‘Caller ID and Spam Protection’. The setting will be available on all Samsung phones from 2021 onwards, and will feature on the Galaxy Note 20 series. The initial agreement between Samsung and Hiya is set to last until 2025, but it may continue if the setting proves to be successful.

samsung and hiya stop spam calls Samsung

It seems that spam calls are being targeted using technology and government intervention. The Google Pixel phones have introduced a similar screening process to Samsung to intercept these calls, and the EU has enforced GDPR laws to try and stop these spam tactics. Equally, the US is also putting in measures to stop this practice.

While there is a trend that goes against spam calls, this move by Samsung could be significant as millions of people use the phones the company produces. With that in mind, the days of automated voices asking you about your recent car accident may be numbered.

Advert