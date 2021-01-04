Samsung Will Officially Unveil New Galaxy S21 Next Week Samsung Newsroom/YouTube

It’s not exactly a surprise, but Samsung has officially confirmed its new flagship smartphones will launch next week on January 14.

The new range is set to be unveiled at a special Galaxy Unpacked event at 3pm UK time/10am EST, with Samsung widely expected to unveil three models: the S21; S21 Plus; and S21 Ultra.

To be honest, pretty much everything about the S21 models seems to have leaked online over the past few months, so unless Samsung have a big shock feature in store, this event will mostly just be confirming things that most Samsung fans already know.

Last week, detailed leaks confirmed two major changes compared to the S20 predecessor – namely a return to flat panel screens, and a new module-style for its triple camera setup – with a video showing off the S21’s rear camera also appearing on social media last month. WinFuture also confirmed that US customers will benefit from the new Snapdragon 888 processor, while European models will use Samsung’s own Exynos 2100 chip. Meanwhile, the higher-spec S21 Ultra will reportedly feature a curved display and support for Samsung’s S-Pen Stylus, which is making the jump across from the soon-to-be-discontinued Galaxy Note line.

A video inviting viewers to the event teased the new models, showing what looks to be the new camera module floating in a cube, although high-resolution images of the new designs have been available online for a while.

Insiders have made estimates at the availability and pricing of the latest range, with the S21 expected to start at around $1,040 USD. Samsung has yet to confirm when the new line will officially go on sale, but the company has already been encouraging users to sign up to pre-order the new models ahead of the launch event. Registration forms online have given customers the option to trade-in old models – including the three-month-old iPhone 12 – to partially cover the cost of the S21, suggesting that Samsung has high hopes that this new release will convince loyal Apple users to make the switch.

The event, which carries the tagline ‘Welcome to the Everyday Epic’, will be streamed on samsung.com and YouTube, with some speculating that Samsung will also unveil its newest Galaxy Buds Pro wireless earbuds. So even if you have been keeping a close eye on the various leaks over the past few months, it’s probably worth tuning in anyway to see for yourself exactly what Samsung has in store for 2021.