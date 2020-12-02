Samsung's Galaxy Note Line May Come To An End In 2021 PA Images

Samsung may be preparing to shelve its flagship Galaxy Note series as early as next year, but fans of the stylus can rest assured that the S-Pen will live on.

Anonymous sources told Reuters the company ‘does not have plans to develop a new version of the Galaxy Note for 2021’, as the South Korean company’s focus shifts to its growing line of foldable devices.

The Note is a high-end spec smartphone in its own right, but it’s perhaps best known for its stylus – a pretty unique feature among today’s flagship smartphones. The report claims that the end of the Note doesn’t necessarily mean the end of the S-Pen, with Samsung apparently planning to incorporate the stylus into new versions of its remaining flagship devices, beginning with the Galaxy S21.

While the Galaxy Note has typically been one of Samsung’s two main premium phones alongside the S range, over the past couple of years attention has turned to the company’s ‘Z’ line, which encompasses its groundbreaking folding smartphones, the Z Fold and Z Flip. New Z devices will reportedly be stylus-compatible, though the S-Pen will be sold separately.

When it was first launched in 2011, the Note was considerably larger than other flagship smartphones on offer at the time, arguably paving the way for the 6in+ devices typical today. It’s also had its fair share of controversy, with the Note 7 having to recalled in 2016 after several of the devices caught fire due to a battery malfunction. Sales of the Note dropped to 8 million this year compared with 30 million for the Galaxy S20 line, but it will still come as a shock to many that the range has reached the end of the line.

Samsung did not respond to Reuters’ request for comment.