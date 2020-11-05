Santa Set To Visit Children Over Video Call This Year PA/Santa's Calling You

The global pandemic is impacting us all, even Santa. Fortunately, the elderly Christmas mascot is embracing technology and will be doing video calls to get the wishlists of good children.

In recent weeks, Harrods, and Fortnum and Mason in London, and the Thursford Christmas Spectacular in Norfolk, have announced they have no plans to host Father Christmas at their stores this year. The break in Christmas tradition may be disappointing for some, but it seems that technology will be able to provide an alternative to visiting the mascot in person.

Fortunately, Santa Claus will be available to speak to virtually through sites like Santa’s Calling You. On top of that, there will also be the opportunity to talk to Mrs Claus and elves for up to ten minutes, too.

Santa Set To Visit Children Over Video Call This Year santascallingyou.co.uk

James Bartlett, who set up the Santa’s Calling You experience, explained to BBC News the inspiration behind the company:

People aren’t optimistic about the restrictions ending on 2 December, so this is a guaranteed personalised experience for your children.

This market is clearly growing with the limited amount of activities that are currently available, and Bartlett noted that Santa is in demand, having received hundreds of applications for the role. Whether these sites will give everyone the Christmas they want remains to be seen, but using video calls for a merry purpose will certainly help some parents who are struggling to arrange a meeting with Santa amid social restrictions.

It is clear that traditions will be changing this year and this may prove to be a challenge for businesses that usually provide a physical Christmas experience. Nonetheless, these inventive solutions that allow Santa to video call will likely help retain some of the magic of the season.