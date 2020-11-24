Scientific Breakthrough Kills Cancer Cells In Mice PA Images

A scientific breakthrough has killed cancer cells in mice with no side effects, and it is hoped that the methodology can be tested on humans in the next couple of years.

By using CRISPR-Cas9 genome-editing technology, scientists from Tel Aviv University, New York University and Harvard Medical School believe they have found a new way to battle cancer. The study, published in Science Advances, noted that a significant issue with the treatment of cancer is the high recurrence rate, and this new methodology hopes to tackle this problem.

CRISPR-Cas9 genome editing essentially is a form of chemotherapy that allows scientists to cut out sections of DNA. In this instance, the cancerous elements can be removed and permanently neutralised, while healthy cells are bypassed. However, this technology still needs further development before it becomes commonplace.

The study was focused on metastatic ovarian cancer and glioblastoma, both of which are extremely aggressive cancers. By using an injection that utilised the CRISPR-Cas9 genome editing technology against glioblastoma, it inhibited tumour growth by 50%. On top of this, the mice that were tested with the injection had double the life expectancy after this treatment, and the survival rate of the animals was 30% higher than that of the controlled group.

It is evident that this form of treatment is heading in a positive direction, and the study believes that this will be an important area to explore:

The ability to disrupt gene expression in vivo in tumours opens new avenues for cancer treatment and research and potential applications for targeted gene editing of noncancerous tissues.

While the results of this study are positive, there will likely be many tests over the coming years to ensure that the treatment works on people and doesn’t have any lasting side effects. Nonetheless, CRISPR-Cas9 genome editing looks set to be a valuable asset in future cancer research.