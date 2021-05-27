Scientists Are Using Drones To Control The Weather

PA Images/Pexels

Scientists have created a way to make it rain by using drones.

While the rain-inducing drone won’t be needed in the UK (where all it does is rain), the innovative idea could prove vital in countries like the United Arab Emirates (UAE), which has very limited annual rainfall.

In light of this, the UAE has been funding projects from around the world to try and tackle the issue.

According to BBC News, in 2017 the country paid a whopping $15 million (£10.8 million) towards nine different rain-enhancement projects.

One of the projects was one created by a team at University of Reading, with the project reportedly given $1.5 million over a three-year period.

The drones created at the UK-based university apparently zap clouds with an electric charge in a bid to make it rain. This charges the droplets in the clouds, making them more likely to fall as rain, CNN reports.

The drone is soon to be trialled in Dubai.

Professor Maarten Ambaum, who worked on the project, explained to the BBC, ‘The water table is sinking drastically in [the] UAE and the purpose of this is to try to help with rainfall.’

He further explained that the UAE has ‘plenty of clouds’, arguably making it the perfect place to trial the new rainfall drone.

Keri Nicoll, one of the core investigators on the project, added, ‘What we are trying to do is to make the droplets inside the clouds big enough so that when they fall out of the cloud, they survive down to the surface.’

Now, if they can start on the designs for a drone that creates sunshine too – that would be great.