Scientists Claim To Have Built Quantum Computer

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 05 Dec 2020 18:56
Chinese scientists claim to have built a computer that performs 100 trillion times faster than the world’s most advanced supercomputer. 

The huge breakthrough means the country has achieved the goal of creating a programmable quantum device which can solve a problem no classical computer can solve in any feasible amount of time (also known as quantum supremacy or quantum advantage).

For those of you without scientific brains like myself, quantum computing is achieved through quantum physics which focuses heavily on energy and matter. This science is then used to try create vastly sped-up information processing.

The paper published by China claiming to have achieved quantum supremacy was published on Thursday, December 3.

As per the Financial Times, Lu Chaoyang, a professor in charge of the experiment the University of Science and Technology of China, said they achieved the breakthrough by manipulating particles of light.

He added, ‘Building a quantum computer is a race between humans and nature, not between countries’, continuing that so far the ‘quantum machine can only do a specific job, not all jobs. It is not fully programmable yet. This is something we are working on.’

The breakthrough comes a year after Google unveiled its own supercomputer known as Sycamore; the computer China claims to be 100 trillion times slower than its new supercomputer.

The quantum processor was able to perform a specific task in 200 seconds that would take the world’s best supercomputer 10,000 years to complete, reported BBC News.

Topics: Science, China, Google, Technology

