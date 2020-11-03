Scientists Discover New Way To Connect Human Brains To Computers
Researchers from the University of Melbourne have managed to connect human brains to a Windows 10 computer by threading a wire through blood vessels.
In 2016, it was theorised that by putting wires into the jugular vein and leading them up to the brain’s primary cortex, brain signals would be able to manipulate computing systems. This theory has now been successfully put into practice, as individuals have managed to operate Windows 10 – with the assistance of an eye tracker – using this method.
The study explains how participants were taught to use the technology:
The participants undertook machine-learning-assisted training to use wirelessly transmitted electrocorticography signal associated with attempted movements to control multiple mouse-click actions, including zoom and left-click.
Used in combination with an eye-tracker for cursor navigation, participants achieved Windows 10 operating system control to conduct instrumental activities of daily living tasks.
The first participant managed to use the technology at home without supervision in 86 days, while the second managed to do so in an impressive 71 days. Going forward, the team of scientists want to use this technology to help people who are paralysed and have disabilities, as well as in a commercial capacity.
Speaking to Wired, Associate Professor Thomas Oxley, lead author of the study and CEO of Synchron, detailed the plans for the future:
The motor system, right now, is what’s going to deliver therapy for people who are paralysed, but when we start to engage with other areas of the brain, you begin to see how the technology is going to open up brain processing power.
This looks set to be exciting technology that will help enable people, although it will need more testing before it is fully rolled out.
