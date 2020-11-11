unilad
Advert
Advert
Advert
Advert

Scientists Discover Squid That Can Edit Its Own Genetic Code

by : Daniel Richardson on : 11 Nov 2020 13:25
Scientists Discover Squid That Can Edit Its Own Genetic CodeScientists Discover Squid That Can Edit Its Own Genetic CodePA Images

The longfin inshore squid can edit its own genome, and scientists believe that this ability could hold the key to improved genetic treatments for humans.

A squid has the unique ability to adapt its biology as it needs to. The longfin squid can change its RNA makeup at will, and this is thought to be because of how it travels through the ocean.

Advert

The squid moves through the water with a ‘massive tweaking of its nervous system’ and it is thought that the ability to change its RNA is in response to what nerves detect.

Pixabay

RNA editing is not unique to the squid, in fact, all animals can change the system that regulates the expression of genes to some extent. What makes the longfin inshore squid is that it uses 60,000 brain cells to undertake its recording and changing process within its nerve cells. This is significantly more than the likes of humans that use 400 brain cells on this ability to change its genome.

It is worth noting that RNA editing is vastly different to DNA changes. RNA is within axons while DNA changes would take place within nuclei. The fact that the changes are based in RNA allows the squid to adapt safely.

Advert
DNADNAPixabay

Lead researcher on this project, Joshua Rosenthal, explained to Wired:

RNA editing is a hell of a lot safer than DNA editing. If you make a mistake, the RNA just turns over and goes away.

Malfunctions in RNA have been linked to human disorders such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) aka Lou Gehrig’s disease and it is hoped that studying the longfin inshore squid will provide insight into how to treat these kinds of issues.

Advert

Looking forward, the team want to find out exactly how the squid uses this unique ability and why it has the trait.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Biden Is Now Leading Trump By More Than 5 Million Popular Votes
News

Biden Is Now Leading Trump By More Than 5 Million Popular Votes

Officials In Every Single State Confirm There Is No Evidence Of Voter Fraud In US Election
News

Officials In Every Single State Confirm There Is No Evidence Of Voter Fraud In US Election

Joe Biden Has Already Replaced Trump’s MAGA Slogan With His Own Hat
News

Joe Biden Has Already Replaced Trump’s MAGA Slogan With His Own Hat

Joe Biden’s German Shepherd Will Be The First Rescue Dog To Live In The White House
Animals

Joe Biden’s German Shepherd Will Be The First Rescue Dog To Live In The White House

Daniel Richardson

After graduating from university, Dan went on to work with a variety of tech startups and media outlets. Through working with the likes of Game Rant, The Hook and What Culture, Dan pursued his interests in technology. The skills he picked up along the way are now being utilised with UNILAD.

Topics: Technology, Now, Science

 