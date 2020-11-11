Scientists Discover Squid That Can Edit Its Own Genetic Code PA Images

The longfin inshore squid can edit its own genome, and scientists believe that this ability could hold the key to improved genetic treatments for humans.

A squid has the unique ability to adapt its biology as it needs to. The longfin squid can change its RNA makeup at will, and this is thought to be because of how it travels through the ocean.

Advert 10

The squid moves through the water with a ‘massive tweaking of its nervous system’ and it is thought that the ability to change its RNA is in response to what nerves detect.

Pixabay

RNA editing is not unique to the squid, in fact, all animals can change the system that regulates the expression of genes to some extent. What makes the longfin inshore squid is that it uses 60,000 brain cells to undertake its recording and changing process within its nerve cells. This is significantly more than the likes of humans that use 400 brain cells on this ability to change its genome.

It is worth noting that RNA editing is vastly different to DNA changes. RNA is within axons while DNA changes would take place within nuclei. The fact that the changes are based in RNA allows the squid to adapt safely.

Advert 10

DNA Pixabay

Lead researcher on this project, Joshua Rosenthal, explained to Wired:

RNA editing is a hell of a lot safer than DNA editing. If you make a mistake, the RNA just turns over and goes away.

Malfunctions in RNA have been linked to human disorders such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) aka Lou Gehrig’s disease and it is hoped that studying the longfin inshore squid will provide insight into how to treat these kinds of issues.

Advert 10

Looking forward, the team want to find out exactly how the squid uses this unique ability and why it has the trait.