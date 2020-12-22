Scientists Have Created Device To Simulate Any Flavour In The World Homei Miyashita

A Japanese researcher has created a ‘taste display’ that could change how we interact with technology.

The research has developed a lick-able screen that allows people to taste what they see.

Advert 10

The machine releases five gels, called the ‘Norimaki Synthesize’, which will allow people to taste their screens. Homei Miyashita, a researcher at Meiji University, has published a study on the technology that can combine taste and data through the use of gels that are designed for the different tastes of the tongue such as salty, acidic, bitter, sweet and umami.

The slightly strange footage of the ‘Norimaki Synthesize’ is below:

Homei Miyashita explained how the technology could be used in a paper published on Meiji University’s website:

Advert 10

Like an optical display that uses lights of three basic colors to produce arbitrary colors, this display can synthesize and distribute arbitrary tastes together with the data acquired by taste sensors.

The study managed to give participants the taste of candy and sushi without food ever entering their mouths. This could have significant repercussions in terms of how people interact with food and in the ways that taste is received. The research has also differed from other similar studies that have attempted to replicate taste for health benefits, as it doesn’t place electricity on the tongue.

It is hoped that the gels could add another sense when people use technology. However, whether people would want to taste their news feed remains to be seen. Equally, many would like to gain the nutritional value from their food, rather than simply tasting it.

Mince pies Pixabay

Advert 10

On the other hand, simulating taste could also have benefits for food production and diminish reliance on certain food types. A practical application is still not on the horizon, but it is hoped that this work can be integrated with other techniques to create a complete sensory experience.

The study concluded that the technology would be able to give users basic tastes:

We propose a taste display using ion electrophoresis in five gels, and this system can reproduce an arbitrary taste by individually suppressing the sensation of each of the five basic tastes.

With this technology in mind, the next time you see someone licking their phone it might be because they have the latest technology, not just a weird love for their device.

Advert 10