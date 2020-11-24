Scientists Have Found A Surprising Amount Of Microplastics On Everest

Since the 1950s, plastics have been increasingly used in all kinds of products because of their practicality and durability. However, it is those qualities which are, in large part, creating the global environmental crisis we are seeing today.

There is now global recognition of the need to take action, with Nepal itself imposing regulations on climbing expeditions to try and curb the environmental problems created by waste.

This study and our continued research only emphasises the importance of designing materials that have the benefits of plastics without the lasting and harmful legacy.