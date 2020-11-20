Scientists Have Mapped Out The Entire Global Bee Population
Bees are facing declining numbers and while the exact cause of this is unknown, it is largely attributed to global warming.
To help conservationists protect the animal, a map of the entire bee population has been created.
A map has been created that monitors the locations of 20,000 species of bees. To create the informative map, data was collected and compared by researchers, before being put into the map which is intended to give a clear picture into the distribution of bees.
While there is a fair amount of research into the population of bees within Europe and North America, it is hoped that this map will shed light onto areas that have less information on the movements of bees such as Africa and Asia.
Dr Alice Hughes of the Chinese Academy of Sciences in Yunnan explained to the BBC how the map was put together and why it is important:
Here we combine millions of records to create the first maps of global bee richness, and understand why we see these patterns.
These maps, and our framework, can then form the basis of future work, enabling us to better understand patterns of bee richness and ensure that they are effectively conserved into the future.
By understanding the ‘baselines’ of bee populations, it is hoped that conservationists can address change quickly and attribute a cause. Whether it is a man-made issue or a natural occurrence, this map should help researchers identify what is impacting the bee population. On top of this, greater study and research will also help scientists different variations of the species.
This map appears to be a strong step forward in bee conservation, and it is hoped that the map will be a factor in increasing bee numbers after a period of decline.
