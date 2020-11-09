Scientists in Japan Can Now Control Gundam Robots With Their Minds NeU/YouTube

Gundam robots are some of the world’s most famous anime characters, and Gundam toys are just as popular. So popular, in fact, that an insane 500 million Gunpla (plastic Gundam model kits) have been sold since their launch 40 years ago.

Now, thanks to a group of Japanese Scientists, we might just have seen the coolest Gunpla yet, thanks to a new device that allows users to control their own Gundam figurine using their mind, Interesting Engineering reports.

Using a custom-adapted Zuku Gundam robot toy and a prototype headband, the team of scientists from Tohoku University and Hitachi have come up with a way to make a Gundam figurine move in response to its owner’s brain activity.

The idea works by using the headband to record brain activity, which is then sent to a smartphone app which translates the brain waves into movement commands for the robot.

It’s a real-life version of a feature that actually appeared in the Gundam television series, where humans used a mechanism known as ‘Psycommu’ to control the battle robots with their minds.

The idea came about as the scientists looked for a way to create a gadget to help teach people basic robotics and programming skills. And what better way to do that than with Japan’s most beloved toy robot.

A demonstration video shows the Gundam figurine executing commands including raising its arms, standing to attention, and even ‘firing’ its beam guns.

There’s no word yet as to the future plans for this mind control Gundam, but with another team of developers currently working on a life-size 60ft Gundam robot of their own, it seems like there could be some definite potential for collaboration.

