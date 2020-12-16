Scientists Left 'Speechless' Over Black Sand-Like Dust From Asteroid Capsule Shutterstock/JAXA

Many have been interested in the findings of the Japanese space probe Hayabusa-2. However, the findings of the sample collecting machine have astounded scientists who are analysing the findings.

When the Hayabusa-2 landed in Australia in perfect condition, many were relieved that the six-year mission had seemingly been a success. The probe went to a near asteroid to collect samples of what was expected to be some of the best-preserved rocks in the solar system, yet many were still nervous about the condition of the materials when they returned.

Capsule With Asteroid Sample Finally Lands On Earth After 6 Years And Millions Of Miles JAXA

After a six-year, 190 million mile trip, the probe has returned with well over the 100 mg of samples that the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) had hoped for. Hirotaka Sawada at JAXA confirmed the success of the sample delivery and stated that they were ‘speechless’ when they first saw what the probe had collected.

In an online news conference JAXA Hayabusa-2 project manager Yuichi Tsuda detailed the findings:

We have confirmed a good amount of sand apparently collected from the asteroid Ryugu, along with gases. The samples from outside of our planet, which we have long dreamed of, are now in our hands.

The sand samples that have been shown so far have the appearance of coffee grounds alongside dust and granules and are black, despite photos suggesting a brown colour. It is hoped that these dusty physical samples can give insight into the origins of our universe and the history of our solar system.

On top of the physical collection, there were also gases preserved in the 15-inch pan shaped container. This is a ‘major scientific milestone’ as gases have never been transported back to earth without being compromised.

Going forward, the research teams are set to test the findings and try to discover more information about the history of our solar system. After the samples have been thoroughly tested, it is expected that JAXA will present its finding to NASA and other space agencies across the globe in 2022.

It will be interesting to see what insights the gases and granules provide into the origins of life in our solar system. It may seem odd that a relatively small sample of materials could explain the solar system’s history, but with the best-preserved materials possible, this research could give the clearest insight into changes that have occurred in space.