Scientists Think Smart Speakers Could Diagnose COVID-19 Using Our Voices
Could you tell if someone had coronavirus just by hearing them speak? Well, Alexa might soon be able to, thanks to a new start-up that aims to diagnose the illness using our voices.
Vocalis Health says it is using vocal analysis to try and determine whether COVID-19 can be detected in speech patterns.
Before the pandemic struck, the Israel-based company had been working on developing software that could detect when people were suffering from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease by picking up signs that a user was having trouble breathing. Researchers soon realised that the same idea could be a game changer when it came to remotely detecting similar symptoms in coronavirus patients.
The trial, which is run with help from the Israeli Defence Ministry, has been asking people who tested positive for COVID-19 to ‘donate’ their voices by recording themselves on an app. Anyone who signed up was asked to record themselves describing an image, and counting from 50 to 70.
The idea behind all this is that there are certain vocal ‘biomarkers’ caused by COVID-19. While regular humans aren’t able to pick up on these patterns, it’s possible to develop an AI algorithm that can.
To detect these biomarkers, Vocalis also asked people who tested negative to record themselves for comparison, and by mid-summer had collected more than 1,500 voice samples. These were used to train an AI to suggest whether someone might be infected based on their voice.
According to Nature, the company is currently testing a pilot version of its screening algorithm, and while it’s not promising to be a replacement for official clinical tests, its developers say it could definitely help relieve pressure on GPs, hospitals, and test centres.
Tal Wenderow, Vocalis co-founder and CEO, told the site, ‘This is not invasive, it’s not a drug, we’re not changing anything. All you need to do is speak.’
Scientists have claimed that in the future, smart speakers like Alexa or Google Home will be able to use vocal analytics algorithms to identify not just COVID-19 but a host of other illnesses, including dementia, depression, and even heart disease.
