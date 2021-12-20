‘Sexual Assault’ Already Taking Place In The Metaverse As Avatar Is Virtually ‘Groped’

Alamy

An incident of ‘sexual assault’ has occurred in Meta’s Horizon Worlds metaverse.

After being tested for more than a year in a private mode, the platform was publicly opened on December 9 in the US and Canada by Meta, previously known as Facebook.

Advert 10

However, an early tester of the virtual reality platform has since claimed to have been groped by another user and stranger while in the metaverse.

Facebook rebranded into Meta in October, and the metaverse is the first product it has launched so far, Euronews.net reports.

The metaverse acts as a place where people can meet up as avatars in an online, virtual reality world.

Advert 10

However, the ability to meet up with strangers was highlighted as a big concern for the platform.

As per The Verge, the tester who was assaulted stated:

Sexual harassment is no joke on the regular internet, but being in VR adds another layer that makes the event more intense. Not only was I groped last night, but there were other people there who supported this behavior which made me feel isolated in the Plaza.

Advert 10

Vivek Sharma, Horizon’s vice president, called the incident ‘absolutely unfortunate’.

However, Sharma also claimed that users are capable of blocking someone from interacting with them, an action that was not activated by the tester.

‘That’s good feedback still for us because I want to make [the blocking feature] trivially easy and findable,’ Sharma explained.

Moreover, Sharma explained how within the metaverse, there are guides – trained by Meta employees – who help greet new users and enforce regulations.

Advert 10

He insisted Horizon Worlds was ‘one of those areas where we’re doing unscalable things to keep the environment to be a place that’s healthy for communities’.

If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact the Rape Crisis England and Wales helpline on 0808 802 9999 between 12pm–2.30pm and 7pm– 9.30pm every day. Alternatively, you can contact Victim Support free on 08 08 16 89 111 available 24/7, every day of the year, including Christmas.