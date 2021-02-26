Shotgun With Built-In Camera, Wi-Fi, And Bluetooth Faces Backlash

Getty Images

A Russian ‘smart shotgun’ with a built-in camera, GPS, WiFi and Bluetooth has faced backlash.

The MP-155 Ultima smart gun, developed by JSC Kalashnikov Concern – the largest firearms manufacturer in the country – was recently unveiled at the IDEX 2021 International Defence Exhibition in Abu Dhabi.

Advert 10

It looks straight out of a video game or sci-fi movie, equipped with a reflex sight, a small high-resolution screen that tracks your shooting and how much ammunition you have left, as well as letting you sync up with your phone, among other features.

You can see the shotgun in action below:

As per The Tennessee Tribune, Dmitry Tarasov, CEO of the Kalashnikov Group, said, ‘This is more of a step into the entertainment industry. I think this is the first product in that direction, and we will develop it. Maybe this will lead to a more modern hunt in Russia.’

Advert 10

He added, ‘You can compare market entry of Ultima in the firearms industry to a new iPhone entering the market of mobile phones. Our new smart shotgun has a futuristic design, can synchronise with gadgets and is aimed at people who cannot live without their smart devices. Nothing like that has ever appeared in the market.’

Getty Images

However, the weapon has attracted the ire of anti-gun violence campaigners, who believe it may glamorise the idea of owning a firearm far too powerful for any sort of civilian use.

Professor Peter Squires of the Gun Control Network told BBC News, ‘The significant role of assault weapons in many mass shootings in recent years suggests to us that this is a weapon-type entirely unnecessary traditional game shooting and potentially very dangerous in civilian hands.’

Advert 10

Sara Qasem, daughter of Abdelfattah, who died in 2019’s Christchurch mass shootings, also said, ‘Guns are not virtual reality games. They have real life consequences. This is appalling. There is no place in the world for [a weapon] like this. Not now, and not ever.’

Getty Images

In response to the concerns, a spokesperson for Kalashnikov Concern said, ‘We want to show modern people who’ve never concerned buying a gun… that they can participate in shooting sports, and if they wish to track their progress with a gadget, as a runner does with a heartbeat monitor, they can do it.’

The company earlier showed a demonstration of the gun on YouTube, with a man at a firing range shooting targets to grungy music like he’s in Doom. Most comments are from people who think the gun is cool, although one user wrote, ‘Great, now you can film videos of your murders for the police to use against you.’

Advert 10