Six-Person Bullet Plane Can Reach Speeds Of More Than 460mph

A California aviation company has finally revealed its six-person bullet plane, capable of speeds of more than 460mph.

Otto Aviation’s Celera 500L was first spotted three years ago at the the Southern California Logistics Airport. Now, after much secrecy, the incredible aircraft has been unveiled to the public via its new website and plenty of photos.

After 31 successful test flights, with proven aerodynamic efficiency, the company has declared the plane to be ‘the most fuel-efficient, commercially viable aircraft in existence’.

While your bog-standard jet aircraft runs at around two-three miles-per-gallon, the Celera 500L manages a staggering 18-25. Also, its $328 hourly operating costs are about six times below average, and has a huge range of 4,500 nautical miles.

Bill Otto Jr., CEO of Otto Aviation, told CNN Travel:

Our goal has always been to create a safe and private aircraft that would allow for direct flights in the US at speeds and cost comparable to commercial air travel.

The Celera 500L presents a ‘drastic reduction in drag’, something the company attributes to laminar flow – ‘the minimum drag solution for aircraft surfaces, and features smooth layers of airflow with little to no mixing of adjacent layers’.

Inside the aircraft, passengers will find a ‘spacious cabin with a 6’2” height, plus six first-class equivalent seats that come in a customisable configuration’.

While the test flight planes have no windows, passengers will be able to look out to the skies as they fly. ‘The windows will not have an impact on laminar flow, as they are mounted flush and have the same contours as the exterior shape of the fuselage,’ the website adds.

While huge strides have been made since 2017, certain steps are still pending, such as attaining FAA certification, finding a manufacturing location and creating an initial order book. Naturally, all of this is more difficult during the current pandemic.

Otto added:

Of course, we didn’t anticipate COVID-19, but there are enhanced market opportunities in being able to afford to fly with only those you choose to. Being able to avoid crowded airports and lines is another big benefit. In many cases, individuals and families will be able to charter the Celera 500L at prices comparable to commercial airfares, but with the convenience of private aviation.

If all goes to plan, Otto Aviation could be looking at its first commercial flights in 2025, with plans for a Celera 1000L – an aircraft increased in size by 20% – in the future. There’s also opportunities for the online shopping sector; with next day delivery so popular, the Celera 500L could enable quick, speedy orders with more direct routes into regional airports.