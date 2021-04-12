Sixty Years Ago Today Cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin Became The First Person In Space

PA Images

On April 12, 1961, cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin became the first person to touch the stars.

Once upon a time, amid Cold War tensions, the US and Soviet Union were gripped by the Space Race. Both nations battled to reach outer space before the other; tweaking, innovating, testing, failing, and eventually, succeeding.

On this day 60 years ago, Gagarin boarded the Vostok 1 and shot off into the skies, higher than any human had ever seen. It’s one of the most significant accomplishments in mankind’s history.

The spacecraft launched from Baikonur Cosmodrome at 6.07am. Upon lift-off, the cosmonaut shouted to Chief Engineer Sergei Korolev, ‘Off we go! Goodbye, until [we meet] soon, dear friends.’

He completed one orbit of the planet, which took 108 minutes, before returning to Earth and landing in Kazakhstan. In his post-flight report, he wrote, ‘The feeling of weightlessness was somewhat unfamiliar compared with Earth conditions. Here, you feel as if you were hanging in a horizontal position in straps. You feel as if you are suspended.’

Gagarin quickly became known all around the world, recognised as a hero by the Soviet Union and Eastern Bloc. He went on to receive a number of medals and honours, as well as having an illustrious career in the Soviet Union, being elected as a deputy of the Soviet Union and becoming deputy training director of the cosmonaut training facility.

He died on March 27, 1968, when a routine training flight with instructor Vladimir Seryogin ended in a crash. While it’s been the subject of conspiracy theories, the KGB blamed airbase personnel.