Snapchat Spotlight Will Pay Users $1 Million A Day For Viral Hits

Snapchat has announced that its users could win a share of $1 million every day by creating viral hits on the platform.

The jackpot is part of a new ‘Spotlight’ feature announced by the company, which will use an algorithm to recommend the ‘most engaging’ posts for individual users. The social media app is trying to keep up with TikTok, which has increasingly become the new go-to for viral trends and influencers.

Snapchat says that the feature won’t just promote content from its biggest stars, but will also showcase snaps from ‘personal, private accounts’, with anyone able to submit videos to the Spotlight scheme. A total of $1 million is being awarded every day between now and the end of the year, with the money split between the most successful posters. The company hasn’t announced how many people will be selected to receive the money each day, or the maximum amount an individual user can win.

CCS Insight analyst Ben Wood told the BBC that the move showed how platforms like Snapchat had to constantly find new ways to keep their audiences engaged in a competitive market:

Snapchat lives and dies by how engaged users are with its content. Surfacing viral content and rewarding the creators that conceived that content is a sensible way to sustain its business, particularly in the light of the growing threat from TikTok and others.

After rising to popularity by pioneering the disappearing messages function, Snapchat has continued to be one of the most popular social media apps among young people. Over the past few years, other platforms, like Facebook, Instagram and most recently Twitter, have developed their own 24-hour ‘stories’ in an attempt to replicate the app’s success.

Snapchat recently announced it had reached more than 250 million users on its platform, but over the past year a new threat has emerged in the form of TikTok, which is increasingly becoming content creators’ preferred platform for viral content. The app has an estimated 100 million monthly active users in the US alone, with more than 800 million active users worldwide.

Snapchat warned that users must be over 16 and follow strict content rules when submitting videos to Spotlight, and said that it would be monitoring for bot activity and other attempts to game the system. So if you’ve always wanted to start a viral craze, now’s your chance.

