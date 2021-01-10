unilad
Social Media App Parler Suspended After It Was Used To Organise Capitol Riot

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 10 Jan 2021 10:28

PA Images

Apple and Google have removed Parler from their stores after reports that it was used to organise the Capitol riot. 

Parler is a microblogging and social networking service that many Trump supporters are thought to use. Many conspiracy theorists and right-wing extremists reportedly use it, too.

However, following the riot that took place on Wednesday, January 6, at the US Capitol, Apple and Google have chosen to remove Parler from their stores so people are unable to download it.

Prior to removing the platform from its store, Apple gave Parler an ultimatum to remove any content that violated its policies by Friday, January 8, or it would be suspended from the App Store.

According to The Verge, Parler did make a few changes in a bid to stop the suspension, but Apple didn’t find the changes sufficient enough.

Apple issued a statement yesterday, January 9, explaining why they have remove Parler from the App Store.

Part of it read:

We have always supported diverse points of view being represented on the App Store, but there is no place on our platform for threats of violence and illegal activity.

Parler has not taken adequate measures to address the proliferation of these threats to people’s safety. We have suspended Parler from the App Store until they resolve these issues.

The app was still available after this statement was issued, but it soon removed from the App Store.

Meanwhile, Google officially suspended Parler on Friday after finding it had been used to incite violence.

Google said in a statement, ‘We’re aware of continued posting in the Parler app that seeks to incite ongoing violence in the US.’

It continued:

We recognize that there can be reasonable debate about content policies and that it can be difficult for apps to immediately remove all violative content, but for us to distribute an app through Google Play, we do require that apps implement robust moderation for egregious content.

As it stands, Google isn’t thought to be permanently suspending the app from Google Play, but will continue to not have it available until Parler has addressed the issues at hand.

Parler has also found itself in hot water with its web hosting service, Amazon. Amazon has told the platform that it is removing it from its web hosting service for violating rules.

Now Parler must find a new web hosting service by this evening, or the entire network will go offline, reported BBC News.

Amazon reportedly found 98 posts on Parler that incited violence which therefore violated its policies.

Niamh Shackleton

Topics: Technology, Amazon, Apple, Google, Now, Social Media

