Someone Remade The Simpsons: Hit And Run In Just One Week

Vivendi Universal Games/reubs/YouTube

The Simpson’s team may have always wanted a remake, but they probably didn’t expect someone to remake The Simpsons: Hit & Run game in just one week.

The Simpsons: Hit & Run was the game we all longed for while in lockdown. The endless hours whizzing around Springfield, where crashing your car into everything in sight is an ultimate goal rather than your worst nightmare.

Advert 10

So buckle in and get ready for the recreated version of the 2003 hit, which was made by a YouTuber and game developer in just one week.

YouTube/reubs

While the game’s writer, Matt Selman, admitted last month to IGN to wanting a remake of the iconic 2003 game, he may not have expected it to be remade at such a speed.

Youtuber and developer reubs, however, managed to recreate the entire game in Unreal Engine 5 in only one week.

Advert 10

In the video, a friend of reubs named Harvey speaks on his behalf, saying that the game means ‘a lot’ to him. He then goes on to show and explain how he created The Simpsons remake. ‘What better way to do justice to this game than to remake it?’, he said.

YouTube/reubs

The first thing he needed to access was the map, which he ‘could technically remake […] from scratch, but you would need a team of like 100 people’. The YouTuber joked, ‘I only have three friends and I’m including my mum as one of those, so that’s just not enough people.’

reubs was able to rip files from the game to recreate it, but then found that the material wasn’t complete and so had to change his approach. He used a tool that was originally intended for Vice City to extract all of the levels, and in doing this was then able to recreate the map of Springfield. However, he decided to buy the licence to an artificial intelligence software due to wanting to enhance the crunch textures of the imagery.

Advert 10

In order to code and subsequently create a playable character, reubs used the Advanced Animations Pack from the Unreal Engine assets store, which also saved him time.

However, the Homer character model did not match with the Unreal Engine 5’s model, so reubs had to outsource the job. He subsequently enlisted the help of a developer in Sweden called Ellen.

YouTube/reubs

The UI from the original 2003 game is 3D, and so in order to extract the menus, icons and text featured in the game, reubs used the same tool for the levels.

Advert 10

The YouTuber was even able to add vending machines, boxes for coins and Buzz Cola cards, which alongside the improved textures and newer features made the project look much better when it all finally came together.

However, if reubs were to continue the project, he said he would ‘love to make a better AI vehicle system’.

YouTube/reubs

The iconic 2003 game, which was originally launched across PlayStation 2, Xbox and GameCube, went on to sell more than three million copies.

Advert 10

The game originally belonged to 20th Century Studios before it was then bought by Disney in 2019. The move resulted in it seeming unlikely that a remaster of the 2003 original would ever be possible, as Disney appeared to have bigger fish to fry than reimagining Homer’s pink family Sedan.

Matt Selman told IGN how an updated version would be ‘a complicated corporate octopus to try to make […] happen’.

YouTube/reubs

Vlad Ceraldi, producer of the 2003 hit, admitted in 2019 to being able to ‘see it on multiple different types of plaforms as a remake or remaster’.

He told LADBible:

It would have to take the parties who are in charge of the property to want that to happen and someone out there to decide that they were going to go out and do it. But absolutely, it would be fun to explore those characters and that universe again, that work again.

If there was ever a reason to dust off your Xbox or Playstation 2, then this is it. Is there a better way to spend a rainy weekend than by hopping into the car with Homer and driving back into your childhood?