Sony Confirms PS5 Was Biggest Ever Console Launch

It probably won’t come as a surprise to anyone who’s tried to get their hands on one, but Sony has confirmed that the launch of the PlayStation 5 this month was its biggest-ever for a console.

In a tweet, PlayStation also said that it would be delivering more stock to retailers over the holiday season, so if you’ve been watching on with envy as people picked up their new controllers during these past few weeks, don’t panic.

The company said on Twitter:

Demand for PS5 is unprecedented, so we wanted to confirm that more PS5 inventory will be coming to retailers before the end of the year – please stay in touch with your local retailers.



While Sony’s claim that the PS5 represented its most successful console launch seems believable on the face of it, the company didn’t actually provide any statistics to back the boast up. As The Verge notes, sales figures could either refer to the number of individual customers who have purchased a PS5, or the amount of stock bought up by retailers.

Either way, the fact that there’s hardly a console to be found anywhere in the world right now would suggest that whatever metric Sony is basing its figures on, they have clearly surpassed even its own expectations.

Sony previously announced that pre-orders for the PS5 in the first 12 hours matched the sales figures for the first 12 weeks of PlayStation 4’s release back in 2013. And they’re not the only ones experiencing unprecedented demand, with Microsoft revealing earlier this month that it expected shortages of its Xbox Series X and Series S stock to continue well into the new year.

The news comes as CNET reports that American gamers may have another opportunity to nab their preferred console, with Walmart set to release new PS5 and Xbox stock online later this evening.