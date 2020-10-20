Sony Says It Will Optimise PS5 Fan Performance With Software Updates Sony

There’s not long now to wait until the launch of the PlayStation 5, and news about Sony’s latest console has been coming in thick and fast over the past few weeks.

And one of the features that has caught the attention of interested gamers has been the PS5’s cooling system, most notably it’s mega-sized fan.

Advert

Since its release in 2013, the existing PS4 console has developed a bit of a reputation for running hot – and very loud – especially when being used to play some more recent releases. So, naturally, players wanted know whether this next-gen console would be able to work around the issue.

Sony answered the question in a teardown video released a couple of weeks ago, which revealed a giant state-of-the-art cooling system featuring multiple temperature sensors, a seriously hi-tech heatsink, and a massive 120mm fan.

The cooling system accounts for much of the console’s size, and Sony seem confident that they’ve come up with a solution that will prevent users from experiencing some of the same issues that caused the PS4 to sound like it was about to take flight.

Advert

And in a new update, the Japanese company have confirmed that they plan to monitor the efficiency of their cooling system even after the new consoles are shipped. In an interview with 4Gamer.net, PlayStation’s Yasuhiro Otori confirmed they would be collecting data from every PS5 game with the aim of providing regular firmware updates to patch any cooling issues.

PS5 launch PA Images

Otori said:

Various games will be released in the future, and data on the APU’s (Accelerated Processing Unit) behaviour in each game will be collected. We have a plan to optimise the fan control based on this data.

Advert

The news that Sony are working hard on optimising the PS5’s cooling system is especially interesting given the reported temperature issues experienced by early reviewers of the rival Xbox Series X.

The PS5 will first release on November 12 in the US, Japan, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand and South Korea, before hitting the rest of the world on November 19.