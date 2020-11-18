Sony’s Iconic PlayStation Shapes Have Taken Over London Underground Station For UK's PS5 Launch PlayStation UK

Sony has marked the UK launch of the PlayStation 5 by giving one of London’s most famous tube stations a PlayStation-themed makeover.

Oxford Circus has been taken over for 48 hours by the tech giant, which has decorated the station’s platforms with the PlayStation controller’s iconic shapes. Each of the four entrances have also been given one of the shapes to replace the equally iconic London Underground roundels.

Like the rest of the country, London is currently under a one-month lockdown, so it’s a shame this new installation won’t be seen by the usual crowds of shoppers, tourists and commuters that descend on Oxford Street under normal circumstances.

But it’s not just Oxford Circus that has received the PS5 treatment. Sony has also temporarily renamed four other London tube stations after some of the new games being released alongside the next-gen console.

In a nod to Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Mile End has become Miles End, while Lancaster Gate is now Ratchet and Clankaster Gater. Seven Sisters has become Grand Turismo 7 Sisters, and West Ham turns into Forbidden Horizon West Ham. While Oxford Circus is set to return to normal on Friday, TfL says these rebranded stations will remain until December 16.

TfL has history when it comes to this sort of thing. Earlier this year, Piccadilly Circus was renamed Picardilly Circus to celebrate the release of Amazon’s new Star Trek series, while another station was temporarily dubbed Gareth Southgate station during England’s 2018 World Cup run.

Sony’s big move comes a day ahead of the PS5’s official UK launch on November 19, and some people couldn’t help but notice that the impressive takeover has happened just metres away from Microsoft’s new flagship London store. But that’s probably just a coincidence.