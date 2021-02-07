Sophia, The Talking Humanoid Robot, Now Being Readied For Mass Production ITV

Sophia, the talking humanoid robot, is reportedly now being readied for mass production, with the hope that she will be able to lend a robotic hand during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Sophia was first revealed in 2016, shocking people with her human-like appearance and extraordinarily clever capabilities. Since then, she’s made appearances at conferences and spoken with members of the press.

Advert 10

Now, Hanson Robotics, the Hong Kong firm that brought Sophia to life, plan to mass produce her as a means of keeping people safe during the pandemic.

Sophia robot PA Images

Hanson Robotics founder and chief executive David Hanson told Reuters:

The world of COVID-19 is going to need more and more automation to keep people safe.

Advert 10

It’s believed that robotic solutions to the pandemic will go beyond healthcare, helping customers in areas such as retail and air travel.

Hanson continued:

Sophia and Hanson robots are unique by being so human-like. That can be so useful during these times where people are terribly lonely and socially isolated.

Going forward, Hanson hopes the company will sell thousands of the humanoid robots during the first half of 2021, though he did not give a specific number. The development comes at a time when researchers predict the ongoing pandemic will open up new opportunities for the robotics sector.

Advert 10

Social robotics professor Johan Hoorn, from Hong Kong Polytechnic University, said the pandemic could well accelerate the relationship between humans and robots going forward, saying: ‘I can infer the pandemic will actually help us get robots earlier in the market because people start to realise that there is no other way.’

Prior to the pandemic, the use of professional-service robots was found to be on the rise. This year, Hanson Robotics plan to launch a robot developed specifically for the healthcare sector, named Grace.