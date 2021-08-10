SpaceX To Launch Satellite Displaying Advertisements From Space

SpaceX/PA

There are plenty of people who think the ongoing billionaire space race is a giant waste of money, and judging by Elon Musk’s latest plans for his space company, it seems like they might have a point.

It’s been confirmed that SpaceX‘s next grand idea is to put a giant advertising billboard in space, allowing anyone who can stump up the cash to pay to display their own commercials in the great big beyond.

Advert 10

The spaceflight company is reportedly working alongside Canadian startup Geometric Energy Corporation (GEC) to develop the digital billboard, which is set to be housed on the side of a satellite and launched into space onboard a moon-bound Falcon 9 rocket as early as next year.

PA Images

While Musk himself has yet to comment on what is perhaps the greatest example yet of the horrors of late-stage capitalism, GEC CEO Samuel Reid has been explaining exactly how the idea is set to work.

According to Reid, anyone who wants a space on the ‘CubeSat’ billboard will be able to purchase ‘tokens’ using cryptocurrency which will allow them to design and place their own pixel on the giant screen. Five different tokens will be available to purchase each corresponding to placement, colour, brightness and duration.

Advert 10

‘I’m trying to achieve something that can democratize access to space and allow for decentralized participation’ Reid told Insider, explaining ‘there might be companies which want to depict their logo… or it might end up being a bit more personal and artistic. Maybe Coca-Cola and Pepsi will fight over their logo and reclaim over each other.’

PA Images

Reid explained that creators will be able to see their ads brought to life even from down on Earth, with the CubeSat set to have a ‘selfie-stick’ attached to it allowing the billboard to be live-streamed on YouTube.

Giving every man and his dog the opportunity to custom create their own space ad, seemingly without limitations, might strike some as a recipe for disaster, and while the thought has crossed Reid’s mind too, he’s – perhaps unwisely – relying on humanity’s goodwill to keep the billboard relatively PC.

Advert 10

‘Hopefully, people don’t waste money on something inappropriate, insulting or offensive.’ he said.

It’s currently unclear whether the plans have received official approval from the FCC – which regulates satellites launches – or whether anyone has looked into the potential environmental impacts of having a giant billboard beaming thousands of pixels into space.