SpaceX Wins $2.9 Billion Contract to Build New NASA Moon Lander

by : Emma Rosemurgey on : 17 Apr 2021 11:30
SpaceX Wins $2.9 Billion Contract to Build New NASA Moon Lander

SpaceX has landed a $2.9 billion contract to build a giant rocket called Starship that will take NASA astronauts to the moon.

Elon Musk’s company beat off stiff competition from a number of space billionaires, including Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, who put in a bid for the contract under his Blue Origin company.

Starship will be designed to take NASA astronauts from lunar orbits, as well as landing on the surface of the moon, however Musk hopes that the very same vessel will one day play a role in transporting people to begin the colonisation of Mars.

SpaceX Wins $2.9 Billion Contract to Build New NASA Moon Lander

Announcing the news that SpaceX had won the bid, Lisa Watson-Morgan, who oversees the development of the moon landers, said in a statement, as per the New York Times:

We are confident in NASA’s partnership with SpaceX to help us achieve the Artemis mission, and look forward to continuing our work toward landing astronauts on the moon to prepare for the next giant leap towards Mars.

Last year, NASA announced its Artemis programme, which includes the space agency’s next planned trip to the moon. On that trip, the agency has promised the first woman and the first person of colour will be onboard the flight – something that has received backing from US President Joe Biden.

Rising Tesla Share Price Creates Army Of Self-Named 'Teslanaires'

In winning the contract, SpaceX has now become the most high-profile company to ever work with NASA’s human spaceflight programme, which is undeniably a huge win for Elon Musk.

