SpaceX’s Falcon 9 Rocket Filmed Soaring Past The Moon Trevor Mahlmann/YouTube

SpaceX is sending up rockets as part of its Starlink programme, and one photographer managed to capture a Falcon 9 flying across the moon.

At 1:19 am EST, on Thursday (February 4), SpaceX launched 60 satellites on a Falcon 9 as part of its Starlink programme. The Starlink satellites are providing Wi-Fi from space, and have been particularly useful for those who do not have access to quick internet because of infrastructure limitations.

SpaceX has managed to send up 1095 satellites into earth’s orbit, but a photographer captured striking images of this particular launch.

Trevor Mahlmann was focusing on the 207-foot rocket and filmed a breathtaking sight.

Using a Canon EOS R5 padre camera, Mahlmann managed to capture a beautiful image of the launching rocket flying across the face of the moon. While Mahlmann is a skilled photographer who works with Ars Technica, the decision to try and get a photograph was last minute.

Mahlmann had just returned home to Florida after taking pictures of the launch of SpaceX’s Starship SN9 rocket on Tuesday. The SN9 returned to earth explosively, and as a result, the photographer decided to try and get some images of a more successful launch.

The more routine Falcon 9 flight, that Mahlmann captured on Merrit Island, 17.9 miles north of Kennedy Space Center, had a satisfying conclusion as it landed on the ‘Of Course I Still Love You’ drone ship.

Check out the video of the rocket soaring above the moon below:

SpaceX detailed the success of the Falcon 9 in a press statement:

Falcon 9’s first stage successfully returned to Earth and landed on the “Of Course I Still Love You” droneship stationed in the Atlantic Ocean, completing this booster’s fifth launch and landing.

It has been a mixed week for SpaceX. Despite the success of this launch, the fact that SpaceX’s unmanned Starship SN9 did not complete its return to earth and belly-flopped after it’s first high-altitude test may concern onlookers. The Starship programme is intended to enable travel in the solar system and even allow passengers to fly to the Moon or Mars. However, the test by SpaceX revealed that this ambition may not become a reality for some time.

Regardless of failed tests, SpaceX looks set to continue with its multiple projects. Fortunately, this will mean that photographers should be able to capture their own images of the huge rockets ascending beyond the moon. Although getting better footage than Trevor Mahlmann will be a big challenge for most people.

