SpaceX's Starlink Internet Public Beta Is Faster Than 95% Of US Connections PA Images/SpaceX

People are being blown away by SpaceX’s Starlink internet speed following its release last week.

The American aerospace company launched its internet service last Monday, October 26, and its users are already singing its praises.

It is apparently proving to be around 95% faster than its US competitors, with some people saying they’ve had download speeds of more than 160 megabits per second.

PA

Starlink’s website promises that its internet ‘far surpasses that of traditional satellite internet’, and describes the service as a ‘global network unbounded by ground infrastructure limitations’.

Following on from this, it says ‘Starlink will deliver high speed broadband internet to locations where access has been unreliable, expensive, or completely unavailable’.

Proving the speediness of its internet, one person in rural Montana posted a screenshot of their Starlink internet speed and on Reddit said that it will ‘forever change the internet game’.

In the picture, you can see this user in particular was blessed with download speeds of 174 megabits per second, and upload speeds of 33 megabits per second.

Hrizzle/Reddit

One person agreed and wrote on the post, ‘This service is faster than the vast majority of Americans have today, with a cost that is on the same order of magnitude, and will be available most everywhere, with exceptions for large cities/density issues. This is a game changer.’

Starlink is currently only available in Northern America and Canada, but there are hopes its service will be expanded across the globe next year.

Not all of Starlink’s satellites are in orbit yet; around 800 are currently in operation, reported Forbes, and thousands more are yet to come.

PA

Despite the thousands of satellites that will orbit Earth, the company promises that it will keep space ‘clean’.

A statement on its website explains:

Starlink is on the leading edge of on-orbit debris mitigation, meeting or exceeding all regulatory and industry standards. At end of life, the satellites will utilize their on-board propulsion system to deorbit over the course of a few months. In the unlikely event the propulsion system becomes inoperable, the satellites will burn up in Earth’s atmosphere within 1-5 years, significantly less than the hundreds or thousands of years required at higher altitudes.

It currently costs $99 a month for Starlink’s internet services, but from the sounds of the speeds people have been getting, it’s worth the money.