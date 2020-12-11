Spiders In Space Station Can Weave Webs Without Gravity

We wouldn’t have guessed that light would play a role in orienting the spiders in space.

We were very fortunate that the lamps were attached at the top of the chamber and not on various sides. Otherwise, we would not have been able to discover the effect of light on the symmetry of webs in zero gravity.

That spiders have a back-up system for orientation like this seems surprising, since they have never been exposed to an environment without gravity in the course of their evolution.