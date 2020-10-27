Spinal Injuries Could Be Reversed By A Newly Found Cell
Scientists have discovered a new cell they say may be able to save dying nerves, potentially paving the way for repairing damage caused by spinal injuries.
A team of researchers from Ohio State University and the University of Michigan uncovered the immune cell line in mice and humans, and say that it could be used to help people suffering from neurological conditions such as strokes, multiple sclerosis and Lou Gehrig’s disease.
There is also some hope that patients living with paralysis caused by spinal injuries could be treated with the cells.
Scientists are still in the early stages of fully understanding how the immune cell could be used to treat humans, but have found that similar immune cells in mice were able to successfully regrow nerve fibres when injected into mice with nerve damage.
Researchers say that the human immune cell line exhibits similar ‘neuro-regenerative capacity’, however trials are yet to be conducted using human patients.
According to Courthouse News, Benjamin Segal, co-director of the Ohio State Wexner Medical Center’s Neurological Institute said:
In the future, this line of research might ultimately lead to the development of novel cell-based therapies that restore lost neurological functions across a range of conditions.
The cells, known as granulocytes, are actually white blood cells with with small granules – hence the name – containing proteins. The cell bears some resemblance to a similar cell known to fight infections, with the granulocytes instead promoting nerve growth.
The findings of the study were published in Nature Immunology, where scientists explained the possible avenues for new treatments opened up by the discovery.
Segal believes that the ability to reverse nerve damage currently thought to be permanent could revolutionise how neurological conditions are dealt with.
He said:
I treat patients who have permanent neurological deficits, and they have to deal with debilitating symptoms every day. The possibility of reversing those deficits and improving the quality of life of individuals with neurological disorders is very exciting.
There’s so much that we’re learning at the bench that has yet to be translated to the clinic, I think there’s huge potential for future medical breakthroughs in our field.
Research into the cells will continue with the hopes that they will one day be used in human patients.
