Spotify Develops A Plagiarism Detector For Unoriginal Music PA

We’ve all had that moment when you realise a catchy chorus is familiar and it turns out it has been lifted from another song.

Spotify is now taking action against these musical overlaps with a plagiarism detector.

Usually, when a song has a similar section to another, a team of lawyers work on an agreement. This has been the case with hits like Led Zeppelin’s Stairway To Heaven, Sam Smith’s Stay With Me, Robin Thicke’s Blurred Lines and Ed Sheeran’s Thinking Out Loud, which are claimed to have lifted parts of existing songs. However, Spotify believes the process of detecting and disputing claims is too lengthy and instead has created the ‘Plagiarism Risk Detector And Interface’ that relies on artificial intelligence.

The patent Spotify has filed aims to calculate how similar songs are, and the technology, which is ‘trained on a plurality of preexisting encoded lead sheets’, should increase the detection of plagiarism. This would benefit existing artists, and it could also help Spotify avoid lawsuits. If an artist feels that Spotify is giving a platform to a plagiarised song, then there will likely be a legal case, but if Spotify can avoid this issue quickly it will enable the company to avoid legal battles.

Spotify explains in the patent:

Software-assisted detection for text plagiarism […] allows vast collections of documents to be compared to each other, making successful plagiarism detection much more likely.

Despite artists not having their work plagiarised being positive, there are concerns about a number of pieces of music. Many songs have been sampled repeatedly in a large cross-section of genres, and the patent filed by Spotify fails to address this element of its catalogue.

It seems the patent will protect the music of artists, but if YouTube copyright strikes are anything to go by, there will likely be a lot of falsely flagged material. Nonetheless, with Spotify likely implementing the feature to cover its own legal issues, the issues that artists face may be secondary to the technology.