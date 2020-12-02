Spotify Is Giving You A Rundown Of Your Annual Listening

Spotify/PA Images

This year has undoubtedly been a bad one for most people, and many will have turned to their favourite music during trying times. Through Spotify and its annual round-up, you can now see what artists and songs have got you through this year.

Spotify has released its annual year-in-review for users, but this year it’s in a slightly different format. This year, listeners can see what music and podcasts they frequently went back to through a series of stories. Interestingly, this new way of delivering a round-up of the year will likely make more users familiar with the story feature that was recently implemented.

The story feature is similar to what can be seen on Instagram and Facebook. The images and animations can be quickly tapped through or replayed in a near-identical way to what is seen on Instagram. By implementing this feature, alongside an annual round-up and a Christmas Hits playlist, users will likely become accustomed to the feature before artists begin updating their stories more frequently.

Despite the tweaked format, the annual round-up remains largely the same. The stories will run through your top genres, podcasts, songs, albums and artists.

Alongside the familiar elements, there are a couple of new features including the introduction of a badge system. The following three badges will be given if you meet the criteria: Tastemaker (if your playlists gained enough new followers), Collector (if you added a certain number of songs to playlists and Pioneer ( if you listened to a song before it hit 50,000 streams).

On the back of this year-in-review, new playlists will be available. Predictably ‘Your Top Songs’ is a playlist, but there are also some other options on offer as this year draws to a close. There is a playlist of ‘Missed Hits’ from this year that will offer a multimedia experience of a listener’s favourite artists. However, this option is only being rolled out in the US, UK, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, and Canada.

To find the story and playlists, just refresh your Spotify tab, or scroll up and down on your phone.