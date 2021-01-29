unilad
Spotify Wants To Suggest Songs Based On Your Emotions

by : Daniel Richardson on : 29 Jan 2021 17:07
Spotify Wants To Suggest Songs Based On Your EmotionsSpotify Wants To Suggest Songs Based On Your EmotionsPexels

Spotify has filed a patent for technology that will suggest songs based on your emotions, which will be analysed through vocal patterns. 

It’s annoying when you’re listening to your recommended playlists and songs come out of nowhere and completely kill the vibe. Spotify has been aware of this issue for some time, and wants to remedy it with new emotion-detecting technology.

In 2018, the music streaming platform filed a technology patent that could recommend songs based on your ’emotional state, gender, age, or accent’.

spotify reviewspotify reviewSpotify

The patent explains that ‘it is common for a media streaming application to include features that provide personalized media recommendations to a user’, before noting how the app could collect data on listener feelings. Spotify claims that voice recognition could allow the application to understand age and gender, while contextual cues such as vocal strain and rhythm would give insight into the mood of the user.

The patent states what could be understood from the voice of a user:

[The app] should be understood that the above example metadata categories of emotions, gender, age and accent are merely examples, and numerous other characterizations and classifications can be used.

This data would then be cross-referenced with listening habits, which would hopefully mean the songs that are recommended to you not only fit your mood, but also suit your tastes.

Check out the patent for the emotion detecting technology below:

spotify plansspotify plansUS Patent Office
patent by spotifypatent by spotifyUS Patent Office

Naturally, some people will be concerned about how the application uses their data, particularly if it’s nuanced enough to detect mood. The patent did address this issue.

The filing noted the privacy issues that may occur and how it would protect against them:

We recognize that one’s digital history is extraordinarily personal and sensitive. As such it must be treated with proper consideration of the conceivable misuses… from its access.

We disavow any future research or applications that violate ethical standards of data usage and are not transparent about privacy to its users.

Apart from reading emotions and finding the perfect songs, Spotify is also looking to develop its technology in the karaoke world. The company has also filed a patent for a karaoke feature that would allow users to sing over a track without the original vocals interrupting them.

With this in mind, it seems that Spotify has thought about every kind of listener.

