SSC Tuatara Hits 331mph Top Speed To Become Fastest Car In The World

America’s first hypercar company has broken the record for the world’s fastest production vehicle.

SSC North America’s Tuatara hypercar hit an average speed of a mind-boggling 316.11 mph during two test runs near Las Vegas on October 10.

The car was driven by British racing driver Oliver Webb, who reached a top speed of 331.15 mph during his second run on the way to breaking the record.

The SSC Tuatara has snatched the title away from the Bugatti Chiron, which broke the record in 2019 with a top speed of 304.77 mph during a run in Ehra-Lessien, Germany.

As previous holders of the title with their Ultimate Aero vehicle, SSC consciously designed the Tuatara with the Chiron in its sights – the car’s specs boast over 1,750 horsepower, as well as a more aerodynamic shape and a lower drag coefficient than the Chiron.

SSC co-found Jerod Shelby said:

My goal was always to beat this record by such a substantial amount that maybe it’s going to stand in for a little while. I felt like that’s what McLaren did back in the late nineties, and they held that record a long time because they just smashed the record. That was my dream in a perfect world.

In addition to the production vehicle record, the Tuatara also set new benchmarks for the fastest flying mile on a public road, and the highest speed achieved on a public road.

And according to Webb, the car had more to give before it hit its limit:

With better conditions, I know we could have gone faster. As I approached 331 mph, the Tuatara climbed almost 20 mph within the last five seconds. It was still pulling well. As I told Jerod, the car wasn’t running out of steam yet. The crosswinds are all that prevented us from realising the car’s limit.

Getting a car moving that fast on camera is a pretty challenging feat, but SSC have managed to get footage of the runs by using a T-33 Jet plane to fly above the Tuatara, getting a birds-eye shot of the car as it flew down the road.

SSC also mounted cameras inside the car, and provided Top Gear with exclusive on board footage. It’s a pretty eye-watering view, with Webb saying:

The weirdest sensation initially is that you’re on a road, and that dotted white line turning into a solid line. It’s almost like the Star Wars stars turning into these big long lines [when you engage a hyperdrive].

SSC plans to release a documentary about the feat later this year, so there’s a little bit longer to wait until we can see the Tuatara in all it’s glory. That’s okay though – this record probably won’t be going anywhere soon.