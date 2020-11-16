'Star Wars' Fans Spot Unexpected Addition To The New Space Station Crew NASA

SpaceX has successfully begun its journey to the International Space Station, and while this is a momentous occasion, Star Wars fans noticed an unexpected fifth member on board.

Crew-1 was sent to space at 7.37pm ET from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The mission marked the first of six planned commercial trips, and the crew seemed to be in good spirits throughout the take-off. The crew was comprised of NASA astronauts Mike Hopkins, Victor Glover, and Shannon Walker, as well as the Japanese Aerospace Exploration Agency’s Soichi Noguchi, but there was also a surprise addition.

Some viewers of the take-off noticed Baby Yoda, or The Child, from The Mandalorian in the corner of the screen, and it seems that a plush toy of the character will arrive at the International Space Station with the rest of the crew.

During the live stream of the flight, NASA communications specialist Leah Cheshier noted, ‘We’ve got Baby Yoda on board trying to take a seat right now’. The team went on to make jokes about the small toy trying to take the seats of the astronauts and pilot the space rocket.

The character has become an internet sensation since appearing in The Mandalorian, and has become a hit with Star Wars fans. Unfortunately, The Child did not demonstrate any use of the force on this mission, but it did float around seemingly at ease.

This is not the first time SpaceX has sent something unexpected to space, in fact, the company has sent a Tesla Roadster into outer space in the past. However, this surprise addition may be one of the internet’s favourite launch items yet.

With the crew continuing their journey to the International Space Station, many will hope that the force is with them. The crew and Baby Yoda are set to have a six-month stay at the station when they arrive.