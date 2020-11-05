SpaceX Starship Rocket Prepares For First High-Altitude Flight

Starship Rocket's First High-Altitude Flight Could Happen Next Week NASA / Spaceflight

It looks like SpaceX is getting ready for its next test flight, with the company signalling that it is set to launch its newest Starship rocket next week.

Road closure filings published yesterday in Boca Chica, Texas – where SpaceX has its base – suggest the company could launch its SN8 prototype as early as Monday, November 9. The filings suggest SpaceX has picked out three potential 12-hour slots for the launch between Monday and Wednesday.

Advert 10

The filings list the official purpose of the closures as for a static fire test, and the much-anticipated 15km flight. This is big news, but Elon Musk has made it very clear that it’s an extremely high-risk test. In a number of tweets over the past few weeks, the SpaceX CEO has confirmed that it’s aiming to go ahead with the high-altitude test, but has also warned that ‘a lot can go wrong’.

Futurism reports that Musk initially claimed that the debut high-altitude launch of the Starship would see it attempt a flight altitude of 60,000 feet, though that has since been scaled back to the 50,000 feet – or 15km – flight scheduled for next week.

Such a high altitude carries enormous risks, and there are any number of things that could go wrong with the test flight. But if all goes well, we should see the SN8 climb to 50,000 feet – more than twice as high as a commercial jet – before arcing into a freefall, which will continue 95% of the way back down before the Starship reignites its engines and engages thrusters to come to a soft landing, just like the boosters on the Falcon Heavy.

Advert 10

Musk has confirmed on Twitter that SpaceX will be livestreaming the launch, come what may, so it could be a white-knuckle ride for viewers tuning in.

Twitter / @elonmusk

We only recently got our first glimpse of what the final Starship could look like, with SpaceX adding a nose cone and aerodynamic flaps to the rocket. The finished product will eventually launch using SpaceX’s groundbreaking Super Heavy booster, as well as six Raptor engines. But with the booster still in development, this prototype will only be making use of three Raptor engines, which were successfully tested just a couple of weeks ago.

Musk has previously said that the SN8 will require at least one additional test-fire between before its official launch debut. That, alongside a number of other pre-flight checks, means there’s a reasonable chance the launch will be delayed or aborted, and it looks like SpaceX is factoring that in with its three-day schedule.

Advert 10

The Starship is SpaceX’s first heavy-lift spacecraft, and is eventually expected to carry long-distance cargo – and ultimately people – possibly as far as Mars. NASA is currently considering the Starship for use in its new lunar landing program, with SpaceX saying it could begin carrying commercial payloads as early as late next year.