Startup Naran Automotive Reveals Its 1048bhp Hypercar

Naran Automotive is a startup with a focus on car performance. The company has now released images of a 1048bhp hypercar which will undoubtedly push the performance achieved by the company to new heights.

Naran has been developing its hypercar since 2017 and plans to make 49 of the vehicles that have unique features. The vehicle is undoubtedly a sports car, but it can also be claimed that it is ideal for a school run if you’re really trying to justify spending the best part of a million Euros on a car.

However, it is the specifications of the vehicle rather than its number of seats that will excite most car enthusiasts.

The design of this car utilises elements of the BMW M8 while upgrading them to create something unique. The monocoque is shared with the 8 series, but the engine and performance are unique to the hypercar.

The car will have a twin-turbo which results in 1048bhp inside a vehicle that weighs 1620kg. Because of this engine and weight, the car can go from 0-60mph in just 4.56 seconds, and it will hit its top speed at over 230 mph. Safe to say, the Naran hypercar will offer drivers plenty of speed alongside a sleek design.

Despite having four seats, the Naran hypercar looks like a sports car, with its pointed design and large spoiler, and the company is promising a car that provides GT3-style driving experience. With this in mind, it will be interesting to see if the hypercar can live up to this billing when it is released in 2022.

Unfortunately, when the car is released it is unlikely that many people will be able to experience the unique vehicle. The 49 cars will be reserved for those who have £900,000 to spare, but similar vehicles could see a wider roller out if this hypercar proves to be a success. Not that many could afford the vehicles of Naran Automotive anyway.

