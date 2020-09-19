Strange New Space Helmet Face Masks Are Dividing The Internet MicroClimate

It’s no surprise that face masks are causing somewhat of a divide at the minute, after being introduced around the world in an effort to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Yet while most of us understand wearing a small piece of fabric across our face is a small price to pay to help protect other people, some people, well, let’s just say they haven’t adapted as well.

One firm has attempted to come up with a solution for those who don’t like wearing masks for whatever reason – maybe they feel restricting or you don’t like how they feel on your face – by developing the MicroClimate Air, which looks like a space helmet that fits around your head.

The strange-looking helmet is described as a ‘new wearable technology that creates a safe, healthy, and comfortable environment for individuals’, according to MicroClimate’s Facebook page. ‘The device also protects surrounding bystanders from the person wearing the device,’ it adds.

Equipped with a ventilation system that uses ‘high-powered fans’ to pull air through filters in the mask, the Air is able to remain ‘fresh and fog free’, so users won’t feel short of breath while wearing them.

The helmets also come equipped with padding and a washable cloth neck seal, which will ‘keep your journeys comfortable, no matter where you’re heading’, according to the company’s website.

Now, perhaps unsurprisingly, the mask is dividing folks online, with many questioning why anyone would want to walk around looking like an astronaut 24/7. Although of course, for some people this is the whole appeal.

One person perhaps summed it up best, simply stating, ‘I don’t know how to feel anymore.’ Me neither, random guy on the internet, me neither.

Check out some of the responses below:

Apparently, the masks came about not as a result of the ongoing global health crisis, but because of how restrictive entrepreneur Michael Hall found skiing equipment.

According to the company’s website, Hall ‘envisioned a new kind of wearable that would create a “micro climate” around the head’ – and voila! The Air was born.

Now, if you want to get your hands on one of the helmets you will have to have a spare $199 (£150) lying around, because that’s how much they’ll set you back. So what do you reckon? Is it worth it?

