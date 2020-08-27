World’s Fastest Limo Goes On Sale For $300,000

As you can see from the way it is presented on our own website – the Ferrari Limousine is strikingly unique. We get a huge number of enquiries every week for it, and the feedback from our customer base has been incredibly positive.

Whenever it is out on the roads executing bookings, the business phone rings constantly from interested potential customers who have seen it and their curiosity has been piqued.

There truly is NOTHING remotely close to this stretch limousine ANYWHERE in Australia. To have it as the lead member of your fleet sends a message to your competitors, making a public statement that you are the highest quality limousine company in the industry.

There can be no doubting the power that comes with owning the Ferrari Limousine, and you will notice its positive and multi-layered effects throughout your business and organisation.