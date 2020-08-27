World’s Fastest Limo Goes On Sale For $300,000
A stretched Ferrari believed to be the fastest limousine in the world is now being sold for $300,000 (£227,000).
Capable of going from 0—60mph in just six seconds flat, the Ferrari 360 Modena stretch limo currently holds not one but two world records, being both the fastest car of its kind as well as the longest Ferrari on Earth.
Described as being a ‘very exciting opportunity for a savvy business owner’, the bright red car is currently in Australia and is available for an immediate sale either nationally or overseas.
The attention-grabbing limo was first built in 2003 but was later converted into its current form in 2012. It is said to be capable of accommodating up to 10 people, and can reach top speeds of 166mph (267kmph).
On top of this, the car features a cinematic surround sound system, LED lighting, TV screens and even a bar, perfect for those who like to get the party started before reaching their destination.
According to the Car Sales website, where the limo is currently being advertised, there is nothing else out there quite like this eye-catching ride:
As you can see from the way it is presented on our own website – the Ferrari Limousine is strikingly unique. We get a huge number of enquiries every week for it, and the feedback from our customer base has been incredibly positive.
Whenever it is out on the roads executing bookings, the business phone rings constantly from interested potential customers who have seen it and their curiosity has been piqued.
There truly is NOTHING remotely close to this stretch limousine ANYWHERE in Australia. To have it as the lead member of your fleet sends a message to your competitors, making a public statement that you are the highest quality limousine company in the industry.
There can be no doubting the power that comes with owning the Ferrari Limousine, and you will notice its positive and multi-layered effects throughout your business and organisation.
The luxury vehicle is said to be popular with celebrity and VIP bookings, car shows, event promotions, and F1 Grand Pix events as well as film, television and music industry shoots and corporate bookings.
However, as impressive as it most certainly is, this is unquestionably an unusual looking vehicle. No doubt it will appeal to someone with bold and interesting tastes, but for those after something more subtle, this probably isn’t it.
CreditsCar Sales
