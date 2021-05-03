Students Are Selling Trump’s Tweets As NFTs And Donating The Profits To Charities He Hates

PA Images

Former President Donald Trump was known for his erratic tweets, and now students are selling them as NFTs and donating the proceeds to charitable causes.

There have been few more controversial leaders than Donald Trump, whether for his policies or his all-caps social media rants. Some students are now re-engineering his tweets as non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

These NFTs act as collectables that can be transferred with financial value in a blockchain. The students are using the money they make from the tweets to aid charities that Trump was politically opposed to.

A website called Drumpfs was set up by Theodore Horn, Jackie Ni and Jason Yu in late April as part of a larger company called Strategic Meme Group (SMG). Despite only being set up last month, the team has already collected 46,000 tweets as NFTs and raised $6,000 for charitable organizations including the NAACP and the Southern Poverty Law Center.

Discussing the team’s progress, Theodore Horn told Now This, ‘I’d say we’ve got 99% of them [Trump’s tweets].’ He went on to add, ‘Most of his political tweets are all there.’ In fact, the group has so much content that they have begun categorising it. There are 100 tweets that are known as ‘infamous tweets’ and there are also ‘flagged’ and ‘deleted’ tweets that have become exchangeable.

Horn took the time to outline some of the tweets in the ‘infamous’ category, and they are appropriately titled. Horn noted, ‘[The infamous tweets are] a combo of ones we thought were funny and ones like the birth certificate tweets.’ The birth certificate tweets relate to former US president Barack Obama and Trump’s demands to see evidence of his place of birth.

However, the most infamous tweet comes from 2012 when Trump wrote:

Everyone knows I am right that Robert Pattinson should dump Kristen Stewart. In a couple of years, he will thank me. Be smart, Robert.

The fact that Trump wrote passionately about two young actors from the Twilight franchise and then became President of the United States is still hilarious to many.

Horn reflected on the purpose of this NFTs venture:

We kind of need to remind people that these Trump tweets — a lot of them are really bad, and we thought, why don’t we try to make some money off of his tweets and donate all the funds to charities so that the people that were hurt by these tweets can benefit.

The charities that the team are donating to are varied but tend to have a relation to the tweet that was sold. For example, the students donate to the Asian American Mental Health Collective when a tweet that includes the words ‘China Virus’ is sold.

It seems that after Trump was banned from Twitter his tweets have gone on to do some good.