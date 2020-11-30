Super Nintendo World Will Open On February 4 With AR Mario Kart Rollercoaster

mario rollercoaster Universal Studios Japan

Super Nintendo World has been a highly anticipated addition to Universal Studios Japan, and it now seems that it will open its doors on February 4 with a Mario Kart Rollercoaster.

Due to COVID-19, Super Nintendo World has seen delays in its opening. However, the new section of Universal Studios Japan, in Osaka, is set to arrive slightly earlier than expected this February and one of the main attractions has been showcased. A Mario Kart Rollercoaster looks set to recreate the fun of the games and incorporates competition and AR.

The rollercoaster is placed within Bowser’s castle, and it has several interactive elements. Riders will wear Mario-styled hats that provide an AR experience, and they will have buttons to engage with while they race in karts of four on one of two tracks. While there seems to be a competitive element, the fact that the ride is on a rail suggests that the ride won’t have the complete chaos of the game which it is based on.

Bloomberg managed to get a look at the ride, and it seems set to be an immersive experience despite COVID-19 concerns.

Universal Studios Japan is currently allowing 50% of its capacity in and this has been a relative success. Going forward, it seems that the rollercoaster will open in a similar climate and will need to be cleaned between rides. Despite this, the theme park will begin rolling out this ride and there will also be a Donkey Kong ride arriving shortly afterwards.

The Mario Kart ride will undoubtedly thrill fans of the games, although the prospect of real-life blue shells will scare others.