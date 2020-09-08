Supersonic Air Force One In The Works Exosonic

Air Force One could soon be travelling at supersonic speeds through the skies.

The US Air Force has put out the call. Multiple development contracts have been awarded in aid of getting the president to boom across the world, with hopes for a prototype by 2025.

California aviation start-up Exosonic is one such company aiming to make it possible, with its low-boom supersonic Mach 1.8 twinjet catching the eye of the air force’s Presidential and Executive Airlift Directorate (PE).

Exosonic Air Force One Exosonic

Exosonic is piecing together a 70-seater plane with a 5,000-nautical-mile range. While supersonic aircraft is often associated with the loud boom, this craft should be able to travel at almost twice the speed of sound without much in the way of disturbance, thanks to noise-softening technology. For reference, Mach 1.8 is around 1,381 miles per hour.

Exosonic CEO Norris Tie said in a statement:

The future for global rapid passenger travel is low-boom supersonic flight. Low boom allows travelers to fly at supersonic speeds without generating disruptive booms for those on the ground.

Both Exosonic and the Atlanta-based Hermeus Corporation have won contracts in a bid to develop supersonic transport that could be adapted for Air Force One.

Hypersonic Hermeus Travel Hermeus

The latter firm is currently developing a Mach 5, hypersonic 20-seater aircraft that is said to be capable of travelling from New York to London in just 90 cheek-rippling minutes. For reference again, this would reach speeds of around 3,836 miles per hour. In February this year, Hermeus successfully tested a Mach 5 prototype built from scratch.

Skyler Shuford, Hermeus co-founder and CEO, told CNN Travel, ‘We are looking to build high-speed aircraft faster and cheaper than has ever been done. We built a Mach 5 engine prototype in only nine months and for less than two million dollars.’

Hermeus Hypersonic Aircraft Hermeus

However, he added:

While a potential Mach 5 Air Force One is very interesting (and awesome) to us, we are laser-focused on supporting the Presidential and Executive Airlift Directorate by integrating and demonstrating their needs with our first aircraft over the next few years. For us, it’s not just about making a fast plane; we aim to firmly anchor the US as a leader in high-speed flight.

Paul Bruce, senior lecturer in the Aeronautics Department at Imperial College London, cautioned to the publication that an aircraft of such speed has to overcome the problem of propulsion. ‘This is quite experimental and we’ve got a long way to go before we see these on a passenger aircraft,’ he said.

Bruce continued, ‘The bigger issue is the financial and perhaps the environmental issue; flying that fast will burn an awful lot of fuel, and will be much more inefficient than flying slowly. But if there is a market for it, I don’t have any doubt that we could build one of these types of planes.’

The supersonic race is officially on.